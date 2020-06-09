Dr. John Truelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Truelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Truelson, MD
Dr. John Truelson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Truelson works at
Dr. Truelson's Office Locations
1
Ut Southwestern Medical Center Otolaryngology Clinic2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8898
2
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8898
3
Ut Southwestern Medical Center5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8898Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Treated my mom’s salivary gland cancer. He is the best there is. Great technical skills and pleasing bedside manner. We were very happy with the end result.
About Dr. John Truelson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1134187438
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Truelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truelson has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Truelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.