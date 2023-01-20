See All Plastic Surgeons in Troy, MI
Dr. John Trupiano, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (46)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Dr. John Trupiano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Trupiano works at John M. Trupiano, M.D, P.C. in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John M. Trupiano, MD, PC
    201 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 1140, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 220-3310

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Lipomas
Blepharochalasis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Lipomas
Blepharochalasis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jan 20, 2023
    A review is not enough for me to say how great Dr Trupiano is. But I will try. Dr Trupiano has been absolutely wonderful since day one. From the moment I walked in to his office, to my three month post op. Always been professional and courteous. Dr Trupiano is an artist. I was not sure what to expect for my breast reduction but I could not be happier with my results. I will recommend him to every single person who will listen. He was very straight forward with what to expect, but by far exceeded my expectations. I love Dr Trupiano. And Kristi is as well, such a wonderfully kind person.
    Jennifer T — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. John Trupiano, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1730120361
    Fellowship
    • Wayne State University-Detroit Medical Center
    • Akron General Medical Center
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Trupiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trupiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trupiano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trupiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trupiano works at John M. Trupiano, M.D, P.C. in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Trupiano’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Trupiano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trupiano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trupiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trupiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

