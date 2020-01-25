Dr. John Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tsai, MD
Overview
Dr. John Tsai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Dr. Tsai works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Consultants2600 6th St SW Ste A2710, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 454-8076
-
2
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center LLC4466 Fulton Dr Nw, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 489-1386
-
3
Rao Aruna MD Office830 Amherst Rd NE Ste 205, Massillon, OH 44646 Directions (740) 586-6690
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Twin City Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?
He is nice and takes time explaining and thorough.
About Dr. John Tsai, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1003859091
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.