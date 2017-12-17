Overview

Dr. John Tumasz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. Tumasz works at Tumasz/Lobianco Dos/Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.