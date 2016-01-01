Dr. John Tumeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tumeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. John Tumeh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Tumeh works at
Locations
-
1
Charles B Upshaw Jr MD35 Collier Rd NW Ste 425, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 902-6184
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. John Tumeh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1053540088
Education & Certifications
- Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tumeh accepts Aetna, Cigna and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tumeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tumeh works at
Dr. Tumeh speaks Arabic and Spanish.
Dr. Tumeh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.