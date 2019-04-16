Overview of Dr. John Turano, DPM

Dr. John Turano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital.



Dr. Turano works at Eastside Podiatry in Rochester, NY with other offices in Canandaigua, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.