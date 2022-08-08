Dr. John Turse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Turse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Turse, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Turse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Associates of Brevard200 Michigan Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 952-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turse?
I had been his patient 20 years ago. I developed another illness 4 years ago and I came back to him. He listens, quite intently, and remembers things from previous visits. He’s empathetic to what I’m dealing with. Melissa, his nurse, is professional and also has a real caring side to her. Great staff n great doctor.
About Dr. John Turse, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1174505531
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Med Coll Georgia
- Pitt Co Meml Hosp
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turse works at
Dr. Turse has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Turse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.