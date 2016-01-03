See All Plastic Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. John Paul Tutela, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (10)
Map Pin Small Livingston, NJ
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Paul Tutela, MD

Dr. John Paul Tutela, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Mount Sinai Morningside, Overlook Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Michael's Medical Center.

Dr. Tutela works at John Paul Tutela, M.D. (West Orange) in Livingston, NJ with other offices in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tutela's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John Paul Tutela, M.D. (West Orange)
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 170, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 727-9275
  2. 2
    Tutela Plastic Surgery
    347 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 727-9275

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Overlook Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Treatment frequency



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 03, 2016
    Dr. Tutela, is a great doctor who does outstanding work.Furthermore he is a awesome person, who goes well above , he even met with us on a Holiday, just to make sure the wound was healing properly. He defiinatly puts his patient, before himself.
    Michelle in Denville,NJ — Jan 03, 2016
    About Dr. John Paul Tutela, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477878205
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville
    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
