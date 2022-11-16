Dr. John Tyner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tyner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Tyner, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Tyner works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic Medical Group9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (760) 439-1963Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Words are inadequate to express my gratitude to him and his excellent surgical staff for literally saving my life early on the morning of Tuesday, August 30. I experienced an extremely rare case of esophagus rupture. He obviously knew just what to do and how to do it. My family and I feel very lucky that he was there in my time of need. They all have expressed their appreciation for his skill, competence and dedication to the art of healing. I am now nearly back to normal. I am hiking up to five miles or more. I was only able to survive this trauma because of Dr. Tyner's ability to render the medical procedures that were required to save my life.
About Dr. John Tyner, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1144270620
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby-St Lukes Mc
- U Tex SW
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.