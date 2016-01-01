Overview

Dr. John Tzeng, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from China Medical College.



Dr. Tzeng works at JOHN J TZENG MD in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Mitral Valve Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.