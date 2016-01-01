See All Cardiologists in Alhambra, CA
Dr. John Tzeng, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Tzeng, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from China Medical College.

Dr. Tzeng works at JOHN J TZENG MD in Alhambra, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Mitral Valve Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John J. Tzeng MD A Professional Corp.
    736 S Garfield Ave Ste B, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 281-0501

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
    About Dr. John Tzeng, MD

    Cardiology
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    40 years of experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    1225062060
    • 1225062060
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lac/usc Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lac/usc Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lac/usc Med Center
    Internship
    China Medical College
    • China Medical College
    Medical Education

