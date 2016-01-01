Dr. John Tzeng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tzeng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tzeng, MD
Overview
Dr. John Tzeng, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from China Medical College.
Locations
John J. Tzeng MD A Professional Corp.736 S Garfield Ave Ste B, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 281-0501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. John Tzeng, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Lac/usc Med Center
- Lac/usc Med Center
- Lac/usc Med Center
- China Medical College
Dr. Tzeng has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Mitral Valve Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more.
