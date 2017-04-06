Dr. John O Uche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John O Uche, MD
Dr. John O Uche, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Oak Street Health East Charlotte6824 Harrisburg Rd, Charlotte, NC 28227 Directions (704) 850-0877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr. Uche, and he has taken good care of my health.
About Dr. John O Uche, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1235103102
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uche has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Uche using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Uche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uche works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Uche. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.