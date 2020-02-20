Dr. John Uhlemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uhlemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Uhlemann, MD
Overview
Dr. John Uhlemann, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Uhlemann works at
Locations
-
1
Boonslick Medical Group, Inc201 Bjc Saint Peters Dr Ste 100, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 916-8200Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uhlemann?
I had my first appointment with Dr. Uhlemann yesterday and he was wonderful. He was kind, very thorough, and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Uhlemann, MD
- Dermatology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1760480081
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Wash U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uhlemann accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uhlemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uhlemann works at
Dr. Uhlemann has seen patients for Hives, Itchy Skin and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uhlemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Uhlemann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uhlemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uhlemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uhlemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.