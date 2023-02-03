Dr. John Ulrich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ulrich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Ulrich, DO
Dr. John Ulrich, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Dr. Ulrich's Office Locations
J. Martin Ulrich DO PC9463 Holly Rd Ste 100, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 695-3766
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to see Dr. Ulrich for the past 15 years. He is very patient, professional and explains so I can understand. His staff are also professional. I would highly recommend him if you have hearing needs.
About Dr. John Ulrich, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
Dr. Ulrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulrich has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulrich.
