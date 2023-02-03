See All Otolaryngologists in Grand Blanc, MI
Dr. John Ulrich, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Ulrich, DO

Dr. John Ulrich, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.

Dr. Ulrich works at Michigan Nose & Sinus Health in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ulrich's Office Locations

    J. Martin Ulrich DO PC
    9463 Holly Rd Ste 100, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 695-3766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus

Treatment frequency



Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Anosmia
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Headache
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cough
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Dentofacial Anomalies
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
TMJ
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Tonsillitis
Adenoidectomy
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bell's Palsy
Broken Nose
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
ENT Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Leukoplakia
Lip, Excision or Resection
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meniere's Disease
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Cancer
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Perilymph Fistula (PLF)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cyst
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Uvulectomy
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Ulrich, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University
    Medical Education

