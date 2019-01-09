Dr. John Umekubo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umekubo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Umekubo, MD
Overview of Dr. John Umekubo, MD
Dr. John Umekubo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Umekubo works at
Dr. Umekubo's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco2250 Hayes St Ste 302, San Francisco, CA 94117 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr Umekubo as my primary care doc for 36 years. He is a great doc, a good friend, intuitive and reflective, empathetic and practical, and knowing. I would go to no one else!
About Dr. John Umekubo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1093823858
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's Med Center|St Marys Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- St Marys Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umekubo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umekubo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Umekubo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Umekubo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Umekubo works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Umekubo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umekubo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umekubo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umekubo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.