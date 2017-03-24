Overview

Dr. John Urbancic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and UH Geauga Medical Center.



Dr. Urbancic works at UH Geauga Medical Center in Chardon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.