Dr. John Uribe, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (208)
Map Pin Small Coral Gables, FL
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Uribe, MD

Dr. John Uribe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, N.C.|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Uribe works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Uribe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care
    1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 310, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 208 ratings
    Patient Ratings (208)
    5 Star
    (198)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 30, 2022
    Shoulder replacement on 40 yr old male, not by choice, Dr Uribe gave me my life back, I can sleep again, move without pain, even ride motorcycles and surf without Advil, truly thankful for what he and the team has done for me
    About Dr. John Uribe, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437125374
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Houghston Clinic|Sports Medicine, Hughston Orthopedic Clinic, Columbus, Ga.
    Residency
    • Orthopedic Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • General Surgery, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C.y|University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, N.C.|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uribe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uribe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uribe has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uribe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    208 patients have reviewed Dr. Uribe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uribe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uribe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uribe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

