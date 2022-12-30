Dr. John Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Uribe, MD
Dr. John Uribe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, N.C.|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Uribe's Office Locations
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 310, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Shoulder replacement on 40 yr old male, not by choice, Dr Uribe gave me my life back, I can sleep again, move without pain, even ride motorcycles and surf without Advil, truly thankful for what he and the team has done for me
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Houghston Clinic|Sports Medicine, Hughston Orthopedic Clinic, Columbus, Ga.
- Orthopedic Surgery, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- General Surgery, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C.y|University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, N.C.|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
