Dr. John Urse, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Urse, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Urse, DO
Dr. John Urse, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from Ohio University School Of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Oh and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.
Dr. Urse works at
Dr. Urse's Office Locations
-
1
Grandview Medical Center405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 415-9100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Englewood office1250 W National Rd, Englewood, OH 45315 Directions (937) 415-9100
-
3
Preble Co. Medical Center450 Washington Jackson Rd, Eaton, OH 45320 Directions (937) 415-9100
-
4
Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio4160 Little York Rd Ste 10, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Orthopedic Associates - Centerville7677 Yankee St Ste 110, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (800) 824-9861Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
-
6
Hand & Orthopedic Center of Excellence1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 401-6003Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urse?
Doctor Urse, his PA, Kayla, medical assistant, and all the radiology and office staff at the Yankee street ortho center were kind, efficient, patient with all my questions, and provided answers that were thorough, clear, and easily understood. They were on time with my scheduled appointments. Accommodations for x-ray testing and waiting areas were very comfortable.
About Dr. John Urse, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1619979689
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hosp
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- Ohio University School Of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Oh
- Ohio State University, Bachelor Of Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urse works at
Dr. Urse has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Urse speaks Spanish.
156 patients have reviewed Dr. Urse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.