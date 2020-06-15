Overview of Dr. John Utley, DPM

Dr. John Utley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Utley works at Desert Foot & Ankle in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.