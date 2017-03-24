See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. John Utrie Jr, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Utrie Jr, DO

Dr. John Utrie Jr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.

Dr. Utrie Jr works at Baycare Aurora LLC in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Utrie Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baycare Aurora LLC
    2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 24, 2017
    Superb, knowledgeable, explain a procedure and results in terms that are understandable. Staff is out of this world !!! WOULD recommend him to any one
    Lisa in Manitowoc Wisconsin — Mar 24, 2017
    About Dr. John Utrie Jr, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1154438265
    Education & Certifications

    • Evanston Continence Center - Urogynecology
    • Aurora Sinai Medical Center - Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • Miller Hospital
    • University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Utrie Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Utrie Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Utrie Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Utrie Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Utrie Jr works at Baycare Aurora LLC in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Utrie Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Utrie Jr has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Utrie Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Utrie Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Utrie Jr.

