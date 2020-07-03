Overview

Dr. John Vaikutis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Vaikutis works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.