Dr. John Valentine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Valentine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Valentine works at
Locations
University of Utah School of Medicine50 N Medical Dr Ste E10, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 213-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Valentine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Valentine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valentine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valentine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valentine has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valentine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Valentine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valentine.
