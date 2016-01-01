Overview

Dr. John Valentine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Valentine works at UNIVERSITY OF UTAH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.