Overview of Dr. John Vallee, MD

Dr. John Vallee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Acadian Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Vallee works at LGMC Emergency Room in Opelousas, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.