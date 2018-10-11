Dr. John Vallee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vallee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Vallee, MD
Dr. John Vallee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Acadian Medical Center and Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Vallee's Office Locations
Vallee Urology Center1926 S UNION ST, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 594-2025
Opelousas General Health System539 E Prudhomme St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 948-3011Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
Southern Urology LLC120 Rue Louis Xiv, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 769-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital
- Acadian Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After 3 procedures in 2018 each of which have been successfully and professionally performed I acknowledge my utmost satisfication. Dr Vallee goes the extra mine to make his patients and guest comfortable.
About Dr. John Vallee, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
