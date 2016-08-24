Overview of Dr. John Valvo, MD

Dr. John Valvo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic, Geneva General Hospital, Newark-wayne Community Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Valvo works at Center for Urology in Rochester, NY with other offices in Brockport, NY, Newark, NY and Geneva, NY. They frequently treat conditions like TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.