Overview

Dr. John Van Derwood, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Van Derwood works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Daphne, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.