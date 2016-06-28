Dr. John Van Savage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Savage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Van Savage, MD
Overview of Dr. John Van Savage, MD
Dr. John Van Savage, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Mayfield, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Dr. Van Savage works at
Dr. Van Savage's Office Locations
-
1
Jackson Purchase Urology1029 Medical Center Cir Ste 408, Mayfield, KY 42066 Directions (270) 251-4060
-
2
Ellen Burnett MD Pllc1111 Medical Center Cir, Mayfield, KY 42066 Directions (270) 251-4085
-
3
Jackson Purchase Medical Center1099 Medical Center Cir, Mayfield, KY 42066 Directions (270) 251-4575
-
4
Regional Urology255 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 683-0411Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Purchase Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Savage?
We travel 4 hours to see Dr John. Our son's condition is finally resolved and I can breathe a sigh of relief. Thank you Sir
About Dr. John Van Savage, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1467457945
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Savage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Savage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Savage works at
Dr. Van Savage has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Savage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Savage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Savage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Savage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Savage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.