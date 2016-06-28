Overview of Dr. John Van Savage, MD

Dr. John Van Savage, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Mayfield, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Jackson Purchase Medical Center.



Dr. Van Savage works at Jackson Purchase Urology in Mayfield, KY with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.