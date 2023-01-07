Dr. John Vani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vani, MD
Overview of Dr. John Vani, MD
Dr. John Vani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Vani's Office Locations
PMG-Orthopedics8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 555, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 596-3940
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medical Center
- Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Vani is amazing! He’s dealt with my knees for a long time and if I ever have a problem again I would want to go to him if I was still in the state!
About Dr. John Vani, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Perth Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Centre
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- Alton Ochsner Fdn Hosp
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve Univ
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vani has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Vani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.