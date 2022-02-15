See All Cardiologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. John Vann, DO

Cardiology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Vann, DO

Dr. John Vann, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. 

Dr. Vann works at Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa
    6151 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 15, 2022
Excellent Doc and very thorough.
— Feb 15, 2022
About Dr. John Vann, DO

  • Cardiology
  • English
  • 1326415050
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Vann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vann works at Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Vann’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

