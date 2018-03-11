Overview

Dr. John Vargo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Vargo works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.