Dr. John Vaughan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Vaughan, MD
Dr. John Vaughan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with Fairview University Medical Center
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan's Office Locations
Orthopedic Consultants1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 604, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 255-9059
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff is great and Dr. Vaughan discussed plan with me, he did not dictate a plan. I have had complete relief!
About Dr. John Vaughan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1538154851
Education & Certifications
- Fairview University Medical Center
- U Louisville Affiliated Hosps
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
