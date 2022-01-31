Overview of Dr. John Vender, MD

Dr. John Vender, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Hahnemann University Hospital



Dr. Vender works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Traumatic Brain Injury and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.