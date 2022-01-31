Dr. John Vender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vender, MD
Overview of Dr. John Vender, MD
Dr. John Vender, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Hahnemann University Hospital
Dr. Vender's Office Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vender?
I am more than pleased of the results of my fusion of C3-C7. The long surgery was only operable on one side as the injury occurred during combat operations 54 years ago. Dr Vender listened, took time to explain the procedure, and I couldn't be happier as there was instant relief of the pain in my neck, and the numbness and tingling in my left hand. I highly recommend Dr John Vender, the whole medical team and the Hospital for fulfilling my medical needs.
About Dr. John Vender, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vender has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vender using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vender has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Traumatic Brain Injury and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.