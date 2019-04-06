Overview

Dr. John Venetos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, Methodist Hospital Of Chicago, Presence Saint Francis Hospital, Swedish Hospital and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Venetos works at Methodist Hospital of Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.