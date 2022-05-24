Overview

Dr. John Venuti, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Venuti works at Jefferson Health Washington Township Primary Care in Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.