Dr. John Verrilli, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. John Verrilli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Verrilli, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Verrilli works at
Pulmonary Consultants PLLC2920 S Meridian Ste 100, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions
Pulmonary Consultants Pllc1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Pulmonary Consultants34509 9th Ave S # 203A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Verrilli has always been honest and fair with me. He always listens to what will work for me.
About Dr. John Verrilli, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- Male
- 1568410041
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verrilli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verrilli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Verrilli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Verrilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verrilli works at
Dr. Verrilli speaks Dutch.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Verrilli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verrilli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verrilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verrilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.