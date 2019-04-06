Dr. John Ververis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ververis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ververis, MD
Overview of Dr. John Ververis, MD
Dr. John Ververis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Ververis works at
Dr. Ververis' Office Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Lake Mary755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 DirectionsMonday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Altamonte Springs689 E ALTAMONTE DR, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ververis was very kind and understanding. Made me feel he truly cared. He answered all questions, some before I even asked and treated me as a human worthy of respect and consideration. His staff was also very courteous, respectful and kind.
About Dr. John Ververis, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1750354494
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Atlanta Ga
- Emory Univ Sch Of Med, Cardiovascular Diseases Emory Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Emory University Atlanta Ga
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ververis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ververis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ververis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ververis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ververis works at
Dr. Ververis has seen patients for Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ververis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ververis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ververis.
