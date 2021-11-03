Overview of Dr. John Vidolin, MD

Dr. John Vidolin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Vidolin works at Venice Orthopaedics PA in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.