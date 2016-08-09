Overview of Dr. John Vlattas, MD

Dr. John Vlattas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Vlattas works at Physicians Medical Rehabilitation Associates Pllc in Bayside, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY and Dover, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.