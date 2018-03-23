Dr. John Volpe Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volpe Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Volpe Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Volpe Jr, DPM
Dr. John Volpe Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.
Dr. Volpe Jr works at
Dr. Volpe Jr's Office Locations
Rhode Island Foot & Ankle Inc.1591 CRANSTON ST, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 946-9933
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 946-9933
Hospital Affiliations
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Volpe Jr?
There are not enough kind words in our language to describe Dr. Volpe’s diligent care and professionalism. I am so glad I found him and look forward to being and staying. well under his care. The office staff and medical personal are top notch and the office is always very clean. Patients come first.
About Dr. John Volpe Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volpe Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volpe Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volpe Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volpe Jr works at
Dr. Volpe Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volpe Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Volpe Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volpe Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volpe Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volpe Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.