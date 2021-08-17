Dr. John Wade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wade, MD
Overview
Dr. John Wade, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Wade works at
Locations
John S Wade MD Inc.6067 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 436-0606
Saint Agnes Pathology Medical Group1303 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 436-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wade is by far the best dr to treat yer problems! Best colon dr ever!
About Dr. John Wade, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wade has seen patients for Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.