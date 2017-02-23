Dr. John Waeltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waeltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Waeltz, MD
Overview of Dr. John Waeltz, MD
Dr. John Waeltz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Waeltz works at
Dr. Waeltz's Office Locations
Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus4655 N Port Washington Rd Ste 100, Milwaukee, WI 53212 Directions (414) 961-7444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Waeltz has been such a great OBGYN. He provides complimentary ultrasounds at most visits and spends extra time to make his clients feel valued. He is funny and attentive, personable and provides his OB clients with his cell for emergency questions/concerns. Highly recommended. Sad to be leaving him due to us moving out of the area. :-/ I've been with him for 5 months of pregnancy.
About Dr. John Waeltz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1174638621
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waeltz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waeltz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waeltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waeltz works at
Dr. Waeltz has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waeltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Waeltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waeltz.
