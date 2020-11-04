Dr. Wages has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Wages, MD
Overview of Dr. John Wages, MD
Dr. John Wages, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
Dr. Wages' Office Locations
Us Anesthesia Partners3201 S Austin Ave Ste 265, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 416-7246
Us Anesthesia Partners of Texas PA351 Cypress Creek Rd Ste 201, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 416-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wages solved my excruciating neck pain issues with a facet nerve ablation procedure for which I'm eternally grateful. My back issues were improved as well. I've had no problem with his medication prescribing. I'm really sorry he's left this clinic.
About Dr. John Wages, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1013139286
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Wages has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wages on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
