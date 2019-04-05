Overview of Dr. John Wagner, MD

Dr. John Wagner, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Wagner works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.