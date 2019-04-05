Dr. John Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Wagner, MD
Overview of Dr. John Wagner, MD
Dr. John Wagner, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagner?
The bad reviews are 100% fake news and were not written by sophisticated people. Wagner is brilliant, sincere, ethical, and sophisticated. He is up on the cutting edge therapies and genuinely wants what is best for his patients. He literally cured my stubborn, deadly cancer. He has an impressive resume and his SAT scores were nearly perfect. Some of his patients have been celebrities, such as Carl Sagan.
About Dr. John Wagner, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1346262607
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.