Overview of Dr. John Walker, MD

Dr. John Walker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.



Dr. Walker works at MANCHESTER PEDIATRIC ASSOCIATES in South Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.