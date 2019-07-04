Overview

Dr. John Walker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Trafalgar, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at Office in Trafalgar, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.