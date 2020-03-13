Overview of Dr. John Walker, MD

Dr. John Walker, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Athens, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.