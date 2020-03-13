Dr. John Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Walker, MD
Overview of Dr. John Walker, MD
Dr. John Walker, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
-
1
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center4715 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 881-5151
-
2
Athens Office22423 US Highway 72, Athens, AL 35613 Directions (256) 230-9607Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?
Dr Walker very successfully performed carpal tunnel and capital tunnel procedures on my left elbow/hand. All office visits have been very professional and Dr Walker is an excellent communicator. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. John Walker, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1730127531
Education & Certifications
- University Ala School Med Hospital
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.