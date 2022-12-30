Overview of Dr. J Walker, MD

Dr. J Walker, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine



Dr. Walker works at Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Olathe, KS and Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.