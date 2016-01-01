Dr. Waller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Waller, MD
Overview of Dr. John Waller, MD
Dr. John Waller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Waller works at
Dr. Waller's Office Locations
Nance MD PC333 E 56th St Ofc 1, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 289-3236
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Waller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1851399216
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Waller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waller works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Waller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waller.
