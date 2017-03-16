Overview

Dr. John Walling Jr, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Eaton Hospital.



Dr. Walling Jr works at Michigan Gastroenterology Inst in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.