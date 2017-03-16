Dr. John Walling Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walling Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Walling Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Walling Jr, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Eaton Hospital.
Dr. Walling Jr works at
Locations
Michigan Gastroenterology Inst1650 RAMBLEWOOD DR, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 332-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Walling is very caring but matter of fact. He is very knowledgeable and explains things in a way that you can understand.
About Dr. John Walling Jr, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1073579512
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walling Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walling Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walling Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walling Jr works at
Dr. Walling Jr has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walling Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Walling Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walling Jr.
