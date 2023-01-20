Overview of Dr. John Wallmark, MD

Dr. John Wallmark, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Wallmark works at Maryland Oncology - Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.