Dr. John Wallmark, MD

Hematology
4.8 (73)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Wallmark, MD

Dr. John Wallmark, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Wallmark works at Maryland Oncology - Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wallmark's Office Locations

    Maryland Oncology - Rockville
    9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 (301) 424-6231
    Maryland Oncology - Bethesda
    6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4200, Bethesda, MD 20817 (301) 424-6231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Neutropenia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Neutropenia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Good informational visit
    — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. John Wallmark, MD

    • Hematology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689755365
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Nc Hosps
    • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wallmark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wallmark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallmark has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallmark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallmark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallmark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallmark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallmark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

