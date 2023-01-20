Dr. Wallmark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Wallmark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Wallmark, MD
Dr. John Wallmark, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Wallmark works at
Dr. Wallmark's Office Locations
Maryland Oncology - Rockville9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-6231
Maryland Oncology - Bethesda6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 424-6231
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. John Wallmark, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nc Hosps
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallmark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallmark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallmark works at
Dr. Wallmark has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallmark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallmark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallmark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallmark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallmark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.