Dr. John Walsh, MD
Overview of Dr. John Walsh, MD
Dr. John Walsh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Touro Infirmary.
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Baptist Napoleon Medical Plaza2820 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 894-2002
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Touro Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 49 years old and seen my share of doctors. Dr. Walsh is Top of the Line. From bedside manner to surgery, I cannot rate this doctor enough stars. Excellent.
About Dr. John Walsh, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Affil Hosps
- Charity Hospital
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
