Overview of Dr. John Walsh, MD

Dr. John Walsh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Walsh works at Ochsner Health Center - Baptist Napoleon Medical Plaza in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.