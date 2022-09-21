Overview of Dr. John Wanebo, MD

Dr. John Wanebo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE AND STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Wanebo works at Barrow Brain And Spine in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Cerebral Hemorrhage and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.